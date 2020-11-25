Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Woodward, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Woodward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 20th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the technology company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $114.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Woodward by 109.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 94.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $780,037.50. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $980,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,450 shares of company stock worth $16,352,197 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

