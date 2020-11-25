Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of PMO stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

