Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

