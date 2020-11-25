Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock worth $220,133. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

