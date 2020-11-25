Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of PRU opened at $79.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of -128.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

