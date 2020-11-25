PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.92

Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.92 and last traded at $80.92, with a volume of 3280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSMT shares. BidaskClub lowered PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $810.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at $655,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $2,172,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $3,107,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of December 6, 2019, the company operated 45 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.