PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) versus PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Financial Review

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) and PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of PRGX Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of PAE shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of PRGX Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of PAE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PRGX Global and PAE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRGX Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 PAE 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRGX Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.35%. Given PRGX Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PRGX Global is more favorable than PAE.

Profitability

This table compares PRGX Global and PAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRGX Global -5.16% 1.34% 0.57% PAE N/A 19.16% 1.58%

Risk and Volatility

PRGX Global has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAE has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PRGX Global and PAE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRGX Global $169.76 million 0.94 -$13.72 million ($0.18) -37.78 PAE N/A N/A $1.46 million $0.07 140.86

PAE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PRGX Global. PRGX Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PAE beats PRGX Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments made to the third-party suppliers. The company also offers adjacent services, including data transformation, spend analytics, supplier information management, deduction management, and related advisory solutions, as well as source-to-pay analytics tools. It serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, and grocery stores, as well as wholesalers; and business enterprises comprising manufacturers, financial service firms, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as resource companies, which include oil and gas companies. The company was formerly known as PRG-Schultz International, Inc. and changed its name to PRGX Global, Inc. in January 2010. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing. Its services include expeditionary construction; national army and police training, and civil infrastructure support; foreign assistance and global stability operations; and criminal justice sector development. Its customers include the U.S. government, international agencies, and foreign governments. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

