PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU) & Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Critical Contrast

PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU) and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get PreVu alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PreVu and Urban Outfitters, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PreVu 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Outfitters 0 13 6 0 2.32

Urban Outfitters has a consensus target price of $29.22, indicating a potential downside of 2.98%. Given Urban Outfitters’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Urban Outfitters is more favorable than PreVu.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PreVu and Urban Outfitters’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PreVu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Urban Outfitters $3.98 billion 0.74 $168.10 million $1.97 15.29

Urban Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than PreVu.

Risk and Volatility

PreVu has a beta of -15.73, indicating that its share price is 1,673% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Outfitters has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of Urban Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of PreVu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Urban Outfitters shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PreVu and Urban Outfitters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PreVu N/A N/A N/A Urban Outfitters -0.81% 0.78% 0.32%

Summary

Urban Outfitters beats PreVu on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PreVu Company Profile

PreVu, Inc. retails leather accessories, outerwear, and apparel through stores in the United States. Its products include men's and women's fashion leather jackets, handbags, and other accessories. The company offers its products under various trade names, brand names, trademarks, and service marks, including M. Julian, Maxima, Pelle Studio, Wilsons The Leather Experts, Tannery West, Georgetown Leather Design, The Wallet Works, Wilsons Leather, Wilsons Leather Outlet, Handcrafted by Wilsons The Leather Experts, and Vintage by Wilsons The Leather Experts. The company offers its products through its stores in malls and airports. PreVu, Inc. was formerly known as Wilsons The Leather Experts Inc. and changed its name to PreVu, Inc. in July 2008. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. On September 12, 2008, PreVu, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It is in joint administration with River Hills PreVu, Inc.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45. The company also operates Bhldn stores, which offer heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations; and Terrain stores that provide lifestyle home products, garden and outdoor living products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories. In addition, it operates Free People retail stores, which offer casual women's apparel, intimates, activewear, shoes, accessories, home products, gifts, and beauty and wellness products for young women aged 25 to 30; restaurants; and women's apparel subscription rental service under the Nuuly brand name. The company serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers, franchised or third-party operated stores, and digital businesses. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 248 Urban Outfitters, 231 Anthropologie Group, and 144 Free People stores in the United States, Canada, and Europe; and 11 restaurants. The company is also involved in the wholesale of young women's contemporary casual apparel, intimates, activewear, and shoes under the Free People brand; and home goods under the Anthropologie brand to approximately 2,300 department and specialty stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for PreVu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreVu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.