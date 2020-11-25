PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,619 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of PPG Industries worth $53,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

PPG opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.