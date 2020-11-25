Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 31st

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend by 34.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $562,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,401. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

