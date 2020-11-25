PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised PJT Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered PJT Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PJT Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $15,402,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 90.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

