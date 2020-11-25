Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sea Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for SEA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now forecasts that the Internet company based in Singapore will post earnings of ($3.78) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.41). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEA’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.12) EPS.

SE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

SEA stock opened at $176.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 1.44. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

