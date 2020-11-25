Piper Sandler Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $126.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

DLTR opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $113.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,788,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,144,000 after purchasing an additional 181,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,406,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

