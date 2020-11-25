Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Plans $1.37 — Dividend

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 1.3712 per share by the information services provider on Tuesday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

FENG opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Phoenix New Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

