Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,981 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after buying an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $50,622,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 80.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after purchasing an additional 714,717 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.