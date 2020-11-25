Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PETS opened at GBX 416 ($5.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.02. Pets at Home Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 427.20 ($5.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 395.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PETS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital lowered Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296.11 ($3.87).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

