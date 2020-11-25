Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.77 (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.77 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 981.20 ($12.82) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,023.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,066. Pennon Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 886 ($11.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.98.

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

