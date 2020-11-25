Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.77 (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.77 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 981.20 ($12.82) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,023.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,066. Pennon Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 886 ($11.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.98.
Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) Company Profile
