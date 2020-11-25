Particl (PART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.34 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. Particl has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $14,893.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,723,108 coins and its circulating supply is 9,690,206 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

