Pamp Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $164,589.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a market cap of $14,943.33 and approximately $164,589.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00080135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00347863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.34 or 0.03143812 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Pamp Network Token Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

