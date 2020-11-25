Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

