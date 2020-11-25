Orient Overseas (International) Limited to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

OROVY stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

