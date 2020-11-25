Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.45

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 646300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

ORGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $557.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 20,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 99,782 shares of company stock valued at $386,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 227.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 33.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 64,493 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

