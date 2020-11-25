OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $362.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,132,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

