Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPRA. Citigroup raised their target price on Opera from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.33. Opera has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Opera will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opera by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 43,658 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

