Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 181.44% from the stock’s previous close.
OMER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Shares of Omeros stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $700.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.64. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
