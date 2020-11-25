Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 181.44% from the stock’s previous close.

OMER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $700.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.64. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

