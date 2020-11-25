Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.31.

Oil States International stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Oil States International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Oil States International by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

