Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L) (LON:OTV2) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L) (LON:OTV2) announced a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON OTV2 opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $886.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.46. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 90.10 ($1.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.27.

Get Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper bought 32,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £29,201.90 ($38,152.47). Also, insider Tom Leader bought 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,346.24 ($6,984.90).

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early stage development and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.