Nuance Communications, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuance Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $41.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,402,178.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,597 shares of company stock worth $12,191,449. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

