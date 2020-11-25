Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.82

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 1788337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 million and a P/E ratio of -20.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

