Norinchukin Bank The Trims Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,713 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in HP were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,425 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after acquiring an additional 353,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,970 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

Shares of HP stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,021 shares of company stock worth $3,016,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

