Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 106.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 16.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 11.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $95.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

