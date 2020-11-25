Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fortive by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,339,420 shares of company stock worth $375,795,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

