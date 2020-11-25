Norinchukin Bank The Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $155.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.85. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,262.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,432 shares of company stock valued at $30,595,064. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

