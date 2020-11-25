Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 447 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $123.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Svb Leerink decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

