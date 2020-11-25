Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 248 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $320.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.76 and a 200-day moving average of $306.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

