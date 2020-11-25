Norinchukin Bank The Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 151.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

