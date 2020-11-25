Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 760.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.3% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 22,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of WFC opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

