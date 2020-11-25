Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.84 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,787,000 after buying an additional 197,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,627 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,585,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

