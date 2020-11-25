Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.84 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Centene by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,585,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Centene by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 77,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

