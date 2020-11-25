Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ball by 2,479.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 186,047 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ball by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Ball by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Ball by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 171,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 124,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,303,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,319.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,672 shares of company stock worth $5,504,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.