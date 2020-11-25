Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,225 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 699,547 shares of company stock worth $81,033,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

