Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.10 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,915,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,300,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

NYSE:DHI opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

