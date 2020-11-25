Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 141,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 43,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,804,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.