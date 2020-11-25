Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

PAYX opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.