Norinchukin Bank The Grows Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 19,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $171.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.08 and a 200 day moving average of $149.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Insiders sold a total of 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $24,297,386 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.