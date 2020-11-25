Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $234.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.94 and a 200 day moving average of $197.15. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

