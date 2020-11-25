Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after buying an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 47.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after buying an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 57.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after buying an additional 943,677 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after buying an additional 784,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.50, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

