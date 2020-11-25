Norinchukin Bank The Buys 881 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 133,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.