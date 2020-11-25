Norinchukin Bank The Buys 700 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,046,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after acquiring an additional 666,431 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $88,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,980,000 after purchasing an additional 616,346 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7,365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 622,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,482,000 after buying an additional 614,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $171.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.52. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Insiders sold a total of 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $24,297,386 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.87.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

