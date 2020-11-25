Norinchukin Bank The Buys 632 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,565,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,573,000 after acquiring an additional 289,347 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,274,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,598,000 after acquiring an additional 80,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after acquiring an additional 241,753 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $190.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

